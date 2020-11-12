Gov. Edwards staffer tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Governor’s Office disclosed on Thursday that a member of Gov. John Bel Edward’s team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staffer is in isolation, according to the Governor’s Office, and did not have close contact with the Gov. Edwards.
The Governor’s Office says one other staff member who was deemed to have close contact with the COVID positive person is quarantining for 14 days.
