Gov. Edwards set to hold briefing on winter storm recovery, COVID-19 response

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Thursday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and last week’s winter storms.

The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Edwards was in Shreveport last week as the city continued to deal with widespread water issues caused by the frigid temperatures as numerous lines froze and burst, leaving many with little to no water in their homes. Water has since been restored to most of the city, but system officials are still trying to identify those who still do not have water. Distribution efforts continue around the city and surrounding areas.

The Louisiana National Guard has been assisting in water distribution, bringing bulk water to hospitals and bottled water to distribution sites. The governor is expected to update the state’s efforts to help those areas still recovering from the winter storms.

Six deaths around the state have been linked to the extreme winter weather, including that of a man whose body was found at an abandoned building in downtown Shreveport on a night when temperatures had dropped to the low single digits.

The governor is also expected to share an update on the state’s vaccination distribution efforts.

Louisiana was supposed to get around 80,000 doses last week, but the majority were delayed because of icy and snowy weather across the country. Edwards said the state was likely to receive those doses on the heels of this week’s allotment.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates vaccination data on Mondays and Thursdays at Noon. As of Monday, nearly 858,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the state, including 294,232 completed two-dose series, according to the LDH.

The LDH also reported 879 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 426,925. As of Tuesday, there were 687 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, down from a peak of 2,069 in early January. Of those, 114 are in Northwest Louisiana hospitals.

Louisiana remains under Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions and a statewide mask mandate, which have been extended several times since summer with some modifications. The latest orders are set to expire March 3.