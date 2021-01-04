Gov. Edwards’ office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, 2 other staffers quarantined

Coronavirus

by: Nikki Henderson

Posted:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team tested positive for the coronavirus during the New Year’s holiday.

According to Gov. Edwards’ office, two additional staff members who were deemed to have close contact with this person are quarantining, per guidance from the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The staffer did not have close contact with Gov. Edwards.

