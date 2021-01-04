Gov. Edwards’ office staffer tests positive for COVID-19, 2 other staffers quarantined

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team tested positive for the coronavirus during the New Year’s holiday.
According to Gov. Edwards’ office, two additional staff members who were deemed to have close contact with this person are quarantining, per guidance from the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.
The staffer did not have close contact with Gov. Edwards.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- DOTD: Roundabout coming to US 425 in Rayville
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,190 new cases, 48 new deaths on Monday
- Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
- Google employees form first-ever workers’ union at parent company Alphabet
- Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?