Gov. Edwards issues order keeping Louisiana in Phase Two

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Phase Two of reopening in Louisiana for another 28 days with a new order. This comes as the state saw a recent increase in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The order, click here to read, leaves occupancy and other restrictions the same as the previous Phase Two order, but also adds a crowd size limit of 250 for indoor gatherings.

Gov. Edwards stated in a press release, “We have watched with concern as cases continue to rise in Louisiana, which is why we are pausing the state in Phase Two for now. Data from the last three days makes it crystal clear that Louisiana is not ready to move to Phase Three just yet.”

He also stated that the plan for Louisiana is to watch daily trends and then do another deep dive into the data in two weeks to determine if things are improving or getting worse.

On Thursday, Louisiana reported 938 new cases and 12 new deaths. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 53,415 and the total number of deaths to 3,051.

