Gov. Edwards expected to give holiday warnings as part of Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, with a sign language interpreter to his left, speaks at his latest briefing on COVID-19, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to give his weekly update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With Louisiana’s rising COVID-19 cases and deaths, Gov. Edwards is expected to deliver holiday warnings as part of Tuesday’s press briefing in an effort to get residents to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM and can be viewed within this article.