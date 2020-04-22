Glenwood Regional Medical Center provides convalescent plasma treatments for COVID-19 patients

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) — While a vaccine for coronavirus may be months away, Glenwood Regional Medical Center was the first hospital in the region to provide convalescent plasma treatments for appropriate COVID‐19 patients, as a partner hospital with LifeShare Blood Center. The protocol is one that could be lifesaving.

“The treatment is considered experimental yet approved by the Federal Drug Administration

(FDA) to be used on an emergency basis,” said Mark Boersma, MD, Chief Medical Officer at

Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

“People who recover from coronavirus COVID‐19 infection have developed antibodies to the

virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood, Mark Boersma, MD explains. Transfusing

the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost

to that patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.”

The process can be lengthy, but the outcome could be lifesaving. The first step is finding a

donor. Eligible donors must all regular donor requirements and meet the following criteria:

Prior diagnosis of COVID‐19 documented by an FDA approved laboratory test, AND

Be symptom free for at least 14 days with a negative COVID‐19 FDA approved test, OR

Be symptom free for at least 28 days.

Glenwood has streamlined this process and had success in obtaining plasma from six donors

thus far.

Once donors are identified, the physician must complete a pre‐donation form through

LifeShare Blood Center. After the form is completed, a specialist will contact the donor within

24‐48 hours to verify the donor has met the criteria and to schedule a collection of blood. After

the plasma has been collected it is sent to a processing facility where it undergoes additional

testing. Within 3‐4 days, the plasma can be transfused into a patient with COVID‐19.

Dr. William Beebe, MD evaluates all COVID patients at Glenwood and looks for potential

candidates to receive the treatment. While there is not a set criteria for which patients the

treatment may be most beneficial for, appropriate FDA recommendations are followed. In

administering the plasma treatment, Dr. Beebe identifies COVID‐19 patients who have mild to

moderate symptoms or ones who have been on high‐flow oxygen for several days but are not

showing signs of improvements. The key is to try to give the treatment to patients before they

require intubation, which is the placement of an endotracheal tube into their mouth and airway

so they can be assisted with their breathing using a ventilator.

Currently patients that are hospitalized receive medication to treat their symptoms but as Dr.

Beebe states, “there are no medications specifically attacking the virus.” The hope is that by

administering the convalescent plasma, there are enough antibodies within the treatment to

attack the virus.

Glenwood Regional Medical Center has administered convalescent plasma treatment to five

patients to present. While it may take one to two weeks to see the full impact of the

treatment, the outlook appears to be looking positive after just a few days. According to Dr.

Beebe, “treating the patients earlier may result in better outcomes and we are cautiously

optimistic that this will save lives.”

