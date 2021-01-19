Free, ongoing COVID-19 testing at ULM

Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding open test tube and taking out sampling swab for novel Covid-19 test in laboratory.

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – The Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard are providing free COVID-19 testing at the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM). According to the university’s Office of Marketing and Communications, testing begins Tuesday, January 19 and will be ongoing.

Testing is available to Louisiana residents who are at least five (5) years old. Anyone under the age of 16 should be accompanied by their guardian.

Drive-through and walk-up testing will occur in the parking lot between US-165 and the Liew Family International Student Center (3800 Northeast Drive) at 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mondays – Thursdays and 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Fridays. Preregistration is not required but is encouraged. A staff member can assist with on-site registration, or to preregister, visit Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out. Test results are expected to take 3 – 5 days to receive. Two options are available to learn results:

By phone: Call 1-866-697-8378. Wait times may be lengthy

Through the MyQuest portal MyQuest.QuestDiagnostics.com or download the MyQuest app.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by phone.