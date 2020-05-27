Free COVID-19 testing in Union County set for Saturday, June 6

EL DORADO, Ar. — The Union County Fairgrounds will play host to a free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing site the first weekend of June.
The testing site will open at 9 AM and will last until 2 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The fairgrounds are located at 1430 East 19th Street in El Dorado.
Anyone who would like to be tested will have an opportunity and there are no screening or symptom criteria required.
