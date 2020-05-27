Free COVID-19 testing in Union County set for Saturday, June 6

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

EL DORADO, Ar. — The Union County Fairgrounds will play host to a free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing site the first weekend of June.

The testing site will open at 9 AM and will last until 2 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

The fairgrounds are located at 1430 East 19th Street in El Dorado.

Anyone who would like to be tested will have an opportunity and there are no screening or symptom criteria required.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: