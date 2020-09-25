Free COVID-19 testing at ULM for campus and community Sept. 28-Oct. 2

MONROE, La. — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, they’re offering free COVID-19 testing which will be available Monday, Sept. 28-Friday, Oct. 2.

Testing is available for ULM students, faculty, staff, and Louisiana residents ages 5 and up.

The drive-through or walk-up self-administered swab testing will be provided by the Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard.

Drive-through and walk-up testing will be in the parking lot between US-165 and the Liew Family International Student Center, 3800 Northeast Dr.

Testing will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28-Thursday, Oct. 1 and 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 2.