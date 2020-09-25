Free COVID-19 testing at ULM for campus and community Sept. 28-Oct. 2

MONROE, La. — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, they’re offering free COVID-19 testing which will be available Monday, Sept. 28-Friday, Oct. 2.
Testing is available for ULM students, faculty, staff, and Louisiana residents ages 5 and up.
The drive-through or walk-up self-administered swab testing will be provided by the Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard.
- Drive-through and walk-up testing will be in the parking lot between US-165 and the Liew Family International Student Center, 3800 Northeast Dr.
- Testing will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28-Thursday, Oct. 1 and 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 2.
- Pre-registration is NOT required but encouraged at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. While on-site registration will be accommodated, it will take longer than arriving with pre-registration complete and the QR Code either on your phone or printed from the registration site.
- In order to be tested at an HHS test site, people must provide:
- Telephone number
- Email address
- An ID is NOT required
- These HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. It should take between 3-5 days to get test results.
- Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log into www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com website to view). Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal.
- If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone.
- Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident 5 years of age and older. Anyone under 16 years of age should be accompanied by their guardian.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Correctional officers fired, accused of beating inmate in St. Landry Parish Jail
- Craig ‘The Juice Man’ Robertson generating energy for Saints in fanless environment
- Free COVID-19 testing at ULM for campus and community Sept. 28-Oct. 2
- 1 hurt, car crashed in fights at Los Angeles protest
- Exclusive: ‘America’s Got Talent’ finalist, Archie Williams, talks journey from Angola to Hollywood, criminal justice and what’s next