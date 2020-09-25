Free COVID-19 testing at ULM for campus and community Sept. 28-Oct. 2

MONROE, La. — According to the University of Louisiana at Monroe, they’re offering free COVID-19 testing which will be available Monday, Sept. 28-Friday, Oct. 2.

Testing is available for ULM students, faculty, staff, and Louisiana residents ages 5 and up.  

The drive-through or walk-up self-administered swab testing will be provided by the Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard.  

  • Drive-through and walk-up testing will be in the parking lot between US-165 and the Liew Family International Student Center, 3800 Northeast Dr. 
  • Testing will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28-Thursday, Oct. 1 and 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Oct. 2. 
  • Pre-registration is NOT required but encouraged at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. While on-site registration will be accommodated, it will take longer than arriving with pre-registration complete and the QR Code either on your phone or printed from the registration site. 
  • In order to be tested at an HHS test site, people must provide: 
    • Telephone number 
    • Email address 
    • An ID is NOT required 
  • These HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process the test. It should take between 3-5 days to get test results. 
  • Test results will be provided by email notification (required to log into www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com website to view). Test results will also be posted in the eTrueNorth patient portal. 
  • If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone. 
  • Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident 5 years of age and older. Anyone under 16 years of age should be accompanied by their guardian. 
  • The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out. 

