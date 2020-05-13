Free COVID-19 Self Testing set for Morehouse Parish, begins May 18th

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — Residents in Morehouse Parish will be able to get a free COVID-19 test starting next Monday.
According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, these tests will have to be performed by the patient on themselves. A medic with the Louisiana National Guard will be there to instruct the patient on how to perform the test.
They say that there is a limit of 50 tests per day but if the need is great enough, a later date will be set for additional testing.
Patients are required to have the following to receive a test:
- At least 18 years of age
- Valid Louisiana ID or Driver’s License
You do not have to have a doctor’s referral to receive this test.
The tests will be given at the following locations:
- Monday, May 18 — (Oak Ridge) Oak Ridge Fire Department from 8 AM to 11 AM.
- Tuesday, May 19 — (Mer Rouge) Bonita Road Baptist Mer Rouge Campus from 8 AM to 11 AM.
- Wednesday, May 27 — (Bonita) Village of Bonita Park from 8 AM to 11 AM.
- Thursday, May 28 — (Beekman) Beekman Charter School from 8 AM to 11 AM.
