Free COVID-19 Self Testing set for Morehouse Parish, begins May 18th

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — Residents in Morehouse Parish will be able to get a free COVID-19 test starting next Monday.

According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, these tests will have to be performed by the patient on themselves. A medic with the Louisiana National Guard will be there to instruct the patient on how to perform the test.

They say that there is a limit of 50 tests per day but if the need is great enough, a later date will be set for additional testing.

Patients are required to have the following to receive a test:

At least 18 years of age

Valid Louisiana ID or Driver’s License

You do not have to have a doctor’s referral to receive this test.

The tests will be given at the following locations:

Monday, May 18 — (Oak Ridge) Oak Ridge Fire Department from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Tuesday, May 19 — (Mer Rouge) Bonita Road Baptist Mer Rouge Campus from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Wednesday, May 27 — (Bonita) Village of Bonita Park from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Thursday, May 28 — (Beekman) Beekman Charter School from 8 AM to 11 AM.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: