Free COVID-19 Antibody Test offered to blood donors

(BRPROUD) – Blood banks around the nation are currently facing a blood shortage. In order to get in more donations, on August 19, Ochsner Bloodmobile will offer free COVID-19 antibody test for those who donate.

The Ochsner Bloodmobile will be accepting donations at 17000 Medical Center Drive from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Why get an antibody test?

An antibody test can determine if a person’s immune system has created antibodies in response to COVID-19.

The test can tell if a person has contracted COVID-19 in the past.

More information on Ochsner blood banks can be found on their website.