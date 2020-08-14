Free COVID-19 Antibody Test offered to blood donors

(BRPROUD) – Blood banks around the nation are currently facing a blood shortage. In order to get in more donations, on August 19, Ochsner Bloodmobile will offer free COVID-19 antibody test for those who donate.
The Ochsner Bloodmobile will be accepting donations at 17000 Medical Center Drive from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.
Why get an antibody test?
- An antibody test can determine if a person’s immune system has created antibodies in response to COVID-19.
- The test can tell if a person has contracted COVID-19 in the past.
More information on Ochsner blood banks can be found on their website.
