Franklin Parish Coroner reports 6th coronavirus-related death

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. — A Winnsboro woman is the sixth Franklin Parish resident to die from complications related to the coronavirus, according to the Franklin parish Coroner’s Office.

They say the 72-year-old white female was hospitalized on March 25 and died in a Caddo Parish hospital on May 10 with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. They also say that the woman had no underlying medical conditions, her only risk factor was her age.

“Our condolences are extended to the families who have lost their loved ones due to this disease. Most Franklin Parish residents testing positive for the virus were able to recover or continue to recover at home without hospitalization. Clearly that is not the case for each person infected. We still have some hospitalized requiring invasive life-saving devices while others have been discharged following successful treatment. Please continue to pray for those who are recovering at home and for those who remain hospitalized. And do not forget to include those who have been discharged in your prayers, too. Coming home after being on life support is a victory, but the journey for these folks continues with many new challenges and unknowns.” Shane Scott, Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office Spokesman

