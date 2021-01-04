Four pharmacies in Ouachita Parish receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MONROE, La. — The first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to four pharmacies in Ouachita Parish and vaccinations will soon be underway.
The vaccines are extremely limited right now and are only being made available to the following people deemed part of Phase 1B, Tier One:
- people 70 years or older
- home health services patients and staff
- ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel
- residents, students, and staff of schools of allied health
- people being treated for end-stage renal disease (patients on dialysis)
Eligible residents in Ouachita Parish who want to receive the vaccine must make an appointment at one of the four following locations:
- Monroe:
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy located at 1801 North 18th Street; 318-340-6470
- RxONE St. Francis located at 309 Jackson Street; 318-966-7242
- West Monroe:
- Super 1 Pharmacy located at 2907 Cypress Street; 318-325-3142
- Sterlington:
- Parkway Pharmacy located at 10374 Highway 165 North; 318-812-2305
Residents who do not make an appointment will not be vaccinated.
