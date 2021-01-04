Four pharmacies in Ouachita Parish receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

MONROE, La. — The first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have made their way to four pharmacies in Ouachita Parish and vaccinations will soon be underway.

The vaccines are extremely limited right now and are only being made available to the following people deemed part of Phase 1B, Tier One:

people 70 years or older

home health services patients and staff

ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel

residents, students, and staff of schools of allied health

people being treated for end-stage renal disease (patients on dialysis)

Eligible residents in Ouachita Parish who want to receive the vaccine must make an appointment at one of the four following locations:

Monroe: Brookshire’s Pharmacy located at 1801 North 18th Street; 318-340-6470 RxONE St. Francis located at 309 Jackson Street; 318-966-7242

West Monroe: Super 1 Pharmacy located at 2907 Cypress Street; 318-325-3142

Sterlington: Parkway Pharmacy located at 10374 Highway 165 North; 318-812-2305



Residents who do not make an appointment will not be vaccinated.