Former Louisiana State Senator Dr. Adam “John” Tassin, Jr. of Ville Platte dies of COVID-19

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator Dr. Adam “John” Tassin, Jr., of Ville Platte, has died from complications of COVID-19.

Tassin served in the Louisiana senate from 1972 to 1976 representing Allen, Avoyelles and Evangeline parishes as the youngest member of the state senate.

In 1981 he was appointed to the Louisiana Racing Commission and served for three years.

The former senator, a longtime physician, was a 1969 graduate of Louisiana State University Medical Center.

He then went on to start his practice in his hometown of Ville Platte.

On Saturday, Senate President Page Cortez released a statement saying, “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Dr. Adam “John” Tassin, Jr., member of State Senate from 1972- 1976. He was a dedicated public servant and he worked tirelessly to better the lives of his fellow Louisianans, not only by his service in the Senate and other public office, but also through his work in his Family Practice. Those who knew him were proud to call him a friend. His dedication and loyalty to his community will never be forgotten. His death, after a long battle with COVID-19, is truly a loss for our state. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

A memorial service will be held at LaVille Funeral Home in Ville Platte, LA on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 11am to 7pm with a rosary at 6:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital, M.D. Anderson, and Our Lady Queen of all Saints Catholic Church.

Dr. Tassin was 76-years-old.