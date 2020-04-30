Edwards: Outdoor church services are fine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says church services can be held this Sunday, but it has to be outside.

Edwards was responding to a question from a Louisiana resident during his Thursday coronavirus briefing.

Edwards says churches that hold the outside services would have to maintain social distancing guidelines, only family members can sit together, masks must be worn. If a church were to set up a tent outside, it would have to be tents without the sides.

Edwards said more information will be released Friday from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

This comes the same day Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry asked Edwards to re-open churches and places of worship.

