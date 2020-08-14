Edwards: Louisiana to tap into $300 federal unemployment aid

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will accept President Donald Trump’s partial extension of federal unemployment aid, though without increasing the state’s payout to jobless workers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the decision Thursday.

The state has submitted its paperwork to federal officials to provide an extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits to Louisiana’s residents.

That will boost the maximum unemployment benefits available in Louisiana to $547 a week, with the state and federal payments combined, once the federal dollars start flowing to the state.

Edwards says it’s unclear when those federal dollars will be available, but he says the $300 federal unemployment payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.