Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Eddie Robinson award winner, McDonogh 35 head football coach Wayne Reese passes away due to coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

According to our sister station in New Orleans, WGNO, McDonogh 35 head football coach Wayne Reese has passed away. According to Ken Trahan’s Crescent City Sports, Reese passed as a result of coronavirus.

He served as a head coach for over four decades. In 2019, Reese became the 22nd coach in Louisiana high school football history to win 250 games.

Last season, he led the Eagles to an 11-4 record, including an appearance in the Class 3A semifinals.

In 2011, he was the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Award, named after the Grambling legend.

Coach Wayne Reese was 74-years old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories