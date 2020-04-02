Eddie Robinson award winner, McDonogh 35 head football coach Wayne Reese passes away due to coronavirus

According to our sister station in New Orleans, WGNO, McDonogh 35 head football coach Wayne Reese has passed away. According to Ken Trahan’s Crescent City Sports, Reese passed as a result of coronavirus.
He served as a head coach for over four decades. In 2019, Reese became the 22nd coach in Louisiana high school football history to win 250 games.
Last season, he led the Eagles to an 11-4 record, including an appearance in the Class 3A semifinals.
In 2011, he was the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Award, named after the Grambling legend.
Coach Wayne Reese was 74-years old.