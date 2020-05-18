Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Jonesboro Walmart scheduled to begin Friday, May 22

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JONESBORO, La. — The Walmart in Jonesboro, Louisiana will be hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru self-testing site beginning Friday, May 22, 2020.

Supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and local and state officials, the self-testing site will test adults who “meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested”. This includes first responders, health care providers, and others who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who are at high-risk without symptoms.

The testing will begin this Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 184 Old Winnfield Road. The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays every week from 7 AM to 9 AM weather permitting.

An appointment is required to be tested at this site. To schedule an appointment, click here. Also, patients must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID or Driver’s License.

According to a press release, the testing site will use a “self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.”

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Jonesboro during this unprecedented time,” said Tice White, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Louisiana. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuest TM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

