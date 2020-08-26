Despite improvements, Edwards not lifting virus restrictions

Swarnamala Ratnayaka prepares RNA for testing for the new coronavirus at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’s keeping the state’s mask mandate, bar closures and other rules aimed at lessening the spread of COVID-19 in place for another two weeks.

The rules were set to expire Friday. But the Democratic governor said he’ll sign a new proclamation extending the provisions.

He made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference.

The state on Wednesday reported 844 new cases and 33 more deaths.

Hospitalizations fell to 914 from 930 the day before.

Edwards has said the mask mandate and bar restrictions have helped shrink the number of new cases.