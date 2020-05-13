Dates, Times of Coronavirus Testing in Ouachita Parish announced

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Ouachita Parish will have free mobile testing through the parish beginning next week.

According to the City of Monroe, testing at the following locations will happen over the next four weeks:

North Monroe Baptist Church

Saul Adler Community Center

Marbles Community Center

Benoit Community Center

Emily P. Robinson Community Center

Forsythe Park

In West Monroe, testing will take place at the Community Center and Recreation Center.

For the week of May 18th, testing will take place on the following days at the listed location:

Monday, May 18 — First Baptist Church in Calhoun, located at 2981 US Hwy 80

Tuesday, May 19 — Saul Adler Recreation Center in Monroe, located at 3900 Westminster Avenue

Wednesday, May 20 — West Monroe Recreation Center in West Monroe, located at 1802 North 7th Street

Thursday, May 21 — North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, located at 210 Finks Hideaway Road

Friday, May 22 — Marbles Recreation Center in Monroe, located at 2950 Renwick Street

All of these testings will take place between 8 AM and 11 AM on those dates. Only 50 test will be available so it is first come first served. Residents will need to be 18 years or older and have a valid Louisiana ID or Driver’s License.

We will continue to update this article once a week when the new locations and dates are announced.

