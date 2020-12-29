COVID in Arkansas: Governor announces record-breaking single-day deaths and active hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new records in single-day deaths and active hospitalizations in Arkansas due to the coronavirus Tuesday.

Hutchinson said the Arkansas Department of Health has added 2,718 new cases of COVID-19, making the total number 219,246. There were 66 new deaths within the past 24 hours, which are a record single-day high, making the total number of deaths due to the virus 3,602.

Hospitalizations over that same time period rose by 6, totaling 1,161 current hospitalizations, with 198 on ventilators, with 3 people coming off those ventilators compared to yesterday.

“This is something that can have very profound reprecussions. We are already on a curve and if we add more cases to that we are in danger of overwhelming our hospital system, even though we have in place a very robust way of finding beds.” said Health Secretary Dr. José Romero “I cannot stress enough that this period over the next two weeks is critical, I’m very concerned about where we could be going.”

Hutchinson also announced that state emergency orders relating to the pandemic, which were set to expire at the end of the month, have been extending for an additional 60 days.

