COVID-19 Testing in Region 8 for March 1-6

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 testing schedule and sites for this week.
In our region, the tests will be held at the following:
- Grambling State University – 1234 Grambling Road, Grambling, Louisiana : 8 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday
- Louisiana Tech University Thomas Assembly Center – 1650 W. Alabama Ave, Ruston, Louisiana : 9 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday
- University of Louisiana-Monroe Brown Auditorium – 4001 DeSiard Street, Monroe, Louisiana : 9 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday
Testing is free to any resident age 3 or older, and no identification is needed.
The LDH offers these tips on what to expect at the testing site:
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
- For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.