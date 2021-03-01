COVID-19 Testing in Region 8 for March 1-6

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 testing schedule and sites for this week.

In our region, the tests will be held at the following:

Grambling State University – 1234 Grambling Road, Grambling, Louisiana : 8 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday

Louisiana Tech University Thomas Assembly Center – 1650 W. Alabama Ave, Ruston, Louisiana : 9 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday

University of Louisiana-Monroe Brown Auditorium – 4001 DeSiard Street, Monroe, Louisiana : 9 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday

Testing is free to any resident age 3 or older, and no identification is needed.

The LDH offers these tips on what to expect at the testing site: