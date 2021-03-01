COVID-19 Testing in Region 8 for March 1-6

Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the COVID-19 testing schedule and sites for this week.

In our region, the tests will be held at the following:

  • Grambling State University – 1234 Grambling Road, Grambling, Louisiana : 8 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday
  • Louisiana Tech University Thomas Assembly Center – 1650 W. Alabama Ave, Ruston, Louisiana : 9 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday
  • University of Louisiana-Monroe Brown Auditorium – 4001 DeSiard Street, Monroe, Louisiana : 9 AM – 4 PM Monday through Friday

Testing is free to any resident age 3 or older, and no identification is needed.

The LDH offers these tips on what to expect at the testing site:

  • Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
  • For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
  • Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
  • While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

