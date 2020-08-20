COVID-19 Ripple Effects: More Dog Bites, Fewer Childhood Vaccinations

(WDIV) Doctors studying the effects of COVID-19 say the pandemic has had major ripple effects into other areas of medicine, beyond the obvious. New research shows it led to fewer parents getting their children vaccinated and an increase in dog bite attacks.

Pediatric vaccination rates in the United States have fallen sharply since the start of the pandemic.

A National Survey by Orlando Health shows 84% of parents think vaccines are the best way to prevent infectious disease, but two-thirds are still nervous to take their children to the pediatrician’s office to get those vaccines.

The survey also found that skepticism about vaccines is still a major issue, with 38% of parents responding that they don’t believe their children need all the vaccines recommended by their pediatrician.

Meanwhile, a report published in the Journal of Pediatrics by emergency physicians in Colorado found a threefold increase in dog bites since COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were enacted.

They believe the increased dog biting is due to more dog exposure to children, greater dog stress from children being at home more often, additional household stress and decreased adult supervision due to competing home responsibilities for parents and caregivers.

