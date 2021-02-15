COVID-19 in Arkansas: Winter weather slows testing efforts with only 320 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the state became blanketed in snow over the past 24 hours, testing dramatically slowed on Monday with predictions seeing a possible trend due to winter weather.

The latest update from the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday shows the state saw 320 new cases, with the active case count now being 10,494 and the overall count at 313,348.

There were also 10 new death attributed to COVID-19 reported, which brings the state’s total to 5,275 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations were down by 27, which now has 642 currently hospitalized and 2 were added to the 111 on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccinations, 3,445 doses of the vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses given in the state to 478,048.

No new doses were received through the state and federal programs within the past day.