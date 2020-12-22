COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor to give the latest on COVID-19 as we head into Christmas

Coronavirus

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Only a few days before Christmas, and after a week of record-breaking numbers, Governor Asa Hutchinson will be speaking at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon concerning the latest COVID-19 information.

Higher than usual numbers have become standard in a week seeing total cases in the state break past 200,000 on Saturday, along with the death toll going past 3,000 last Wednesday.

This week Arkansas has also seen Pfizer’s vaccine put into use with medical frontline workers and seniors, and approval for the Moderna vaccine with some of the first dosages being deployed in the state to a senior facility in Little Rock on Monday.

Hutchinson is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories