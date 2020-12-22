COVID-19 in Arkansas: Governor to give the latest on COVID-19 as we head into Christmas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Only a few days before Christmas, and after a week of record-breaking numbers, Governor Asa Hutchinson will be speaking at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon concerning the latest COVID-19 information.

Higher than usual numbers have become standard in a week seeing total cases in the state break past 200,000 on Saturday, along with the death toll going past 3,000 last Wednesday.

This week Arkansas has also seen Pfizer’s vaccine put into use with medical frontline workers and seniors, and approval for the Moderna vaccine with some of the first dosages being deployed in the state to a senior facility in Little Rock on Monday.

Hutchinson is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m.

