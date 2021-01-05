COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to speak after a record-setting week of post-holiday cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a week of record-high hospitalizations and a drastic jump in new cases through the holidays, Governor Hutchinson will be giving the latest information on where we stand in combating the virus at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Arkansas saw a record of 4,304 COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day, and on Monday the latest rate of hospitalizations stood at a whopping 1,296 and 212 patients on ventilators, which is the highest number in the state so far.

The Arkansas Department of Health is seeing steady Phase 1-A COVID-19 vaccinations coming into the state.

LATEST POSTS: