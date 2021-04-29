COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases increase as state approaches 1.7M vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for April 29.

More than 14,000 more vaccines were given out in the last 24 hours, as the state approaches 1.7 million vaccines given.

The ADH reported 240 new cases, for a total of 335,529 cases.

There are 1,961 active cases, which is an increase of 53 from Wednesday; 166 hospitalized, which is up 1 from Wednesday; 29 on ventilators, which is up 2 from Wednesday.

Nine new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,735.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Benton, 35

Pulaski, 33

Washington, 22

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: