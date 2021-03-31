COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations drop as vaccinations through state programs cross 1 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the total number of vaccine doses administered since last week has increased by over 141,000 while surpassing the 1M vaccines administered by the state.

The ADH reports that between state and federal programs 1,142,892 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The ADH reported 212 new cases for a total of 330,398 cases.

The ADH reported 1,695 active cases, which is down 22 from Tuesday. 166 hospitalized, which is down 4 from Tuesday; 27 on ventilators, which is up 2 from Tuesday.

10 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,626

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Benton, 34

Pulaski, 26

Washington, 16

Faulkner, 14

Sebastian, 13

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“The total number of vaccine doses administered since last week has increased by over 141,000. We also have over 61,000 additional Arkansans who are fully vaccinated. These numbers are encouraging, and with all Arkansans 16 and older eligible to receive the vaccine, we hope these numbers will continue to increase.”