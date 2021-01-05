COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana poised to reach new all-time high

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,454 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 50 more deaths Tuesday, January 5, 2021, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 326,648 and deaths to 7,635.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 around Louisiana is poised to surpass the all-time high reached at the peak of the pandemic in April.

According to the latest data released by the Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday, there are now 1,974 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 205 on ventilators. That is 83 more than were reported on Sunday. The new nine-month high is just 17 hospitalizations short of the 1,999 reached at the height of the first surge back on April 12.

The LDH noted the rising hospitalizations Tuesday morning when it released a statement announcing that vaccines left over at hospitals originally intended for first-priority groups can now be used for any of the currently eligible groups. In that statement, the state health department said the impact of the holidays remains to be seen.

Of the new cases reported, the LDH says 3,585 are confirmed and 869 are probable.

Also according to the LDH: