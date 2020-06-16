Coronavirus in Louisiana: Tuesday’s update reports 386 new cases, 148 backlogged cases, and 24 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 16, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 386 new cases, 148 backlogged cases, and 24 new deaths on Tuesday, June 16. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 47,706 and the total number of deaths to 2,930.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 78 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,832 cases and 61 deaths, an increase of 19 cases and 2 deaths since Monday’s update.

The LDH also reported 20 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 588. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators also increased by one, bringing the total to 77.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,832 cases, 61 deaths (19 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 425 cases, 14 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 422 cases, 20 deaths (no change)

Madison Parish – 287 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 243 cases (no change)

Lincoln Parish – 248 cases, 18 deaths (7 new cases)

Winn Parish – 215 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Jackson Parish – 169 cases, 15 deaths (7 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 165 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 164 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 162 cases, 3 deaths (31 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 114 cases, 3 death (Note: Tuesday’s update showed a decrease by 1 case)

Concordia Parish – 109 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 85 cases (5 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 83 cases, 1 death (no change)

Tensas Parish – 22 cases (no change)

