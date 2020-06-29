Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports total of 57K cases, 3,091 deaths, 42K presumed recoveries

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 845 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, June 29, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 57,081 and the total number of deaths to 3,091. The LDH also reported 2,433 new presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 42,225 so far.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 112 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,331 cases and 73 deaths, an increase of 64 cases since Sunday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 737 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 22 hospitalizations since Sunday’s update. Of those who are hospitalized, 79 are on ventilators. This is an increase of 3 since Sunday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,331 cases, 73 deaths (64 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 468 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 432 cases, 1 death (5 new cases)

Union Parish – 417 cases, 24 deaths (5 new cases)

Madison Parish – 352 cases, 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 314 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish – 242 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 237 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 212 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 190 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 183 cases, 4 deaths (8 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 118 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 110 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 104 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 96 cases, 0 deaths (5 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 24 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

