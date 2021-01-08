Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports second-highest number of daily COVID deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,377 new cases and 105 new deaths on Friday, January 8, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 341,431 and the total number of deaths to 7,833 for the state.

Friday’s update marks the second-highest number of COVID deaths reported in a single day. According to the LDH, the only day with a higher number of deaths was April 14, 2020, when 129 deaths were reported.

The number of probable cases rose by 824 to 34,989 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 2,553 to a total of 306,442. The number of probable deaths also rose on Friday by 13 to 422 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 92 for a total of 7,411. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose again on Friday by 36 and the use of ventilators went up by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,069 with 220 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the LDH reported 25,133 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 18,065 received their first doses while 7,068 received their second and final dose. So far, 74,517 doses have been administered in total. 1,348 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 207 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 13,969 total confirmed cases and 292 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: