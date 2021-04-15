Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports over 1 Million completed vaccinations on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 791 new cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday, April 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 451,476 and the total number of deaths to 10,273.

The number of probable cases rose by 292 to 67,184 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 511 to a total of 384,292. The number of probable deaths increased by 6 for a total of 885 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,388. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations rose on Thursday by 13 and the use of ventilators went down by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 338 with 45 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, April 15, 2021, the LDH reported 100,522 new vaccinations since Monday, April 12, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 36,601 received their first doses while 68,705 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,355,822 doses have been administered in total and 1,035,070 people have completed their vaccinations. 2,241 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 34 new cases were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,374 total confirmed cases and 402 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: