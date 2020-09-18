Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 976 new cases, 29 new deaths as total case count surpasses 160K

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 976 new cases and 29 new deaths on Friday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 160,283 and the total number of deaths to 5,172 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 167 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,010 cases and 139 deaths. Lincoln Parish reported 3 new deaths while Ouachita, Union, Morehouse, and Catahoula parishes each reported 1 new death.

On Friday, three recessions were also reported in Northeast Louisiana. Concordia, West Carroll, and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case counts.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,010 cases, 139 deaths (58 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 1,179 cases, 35 deaths (10 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,097 cases, 47 deaths (33 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Union Parish – 940 cases, 42 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 861 cases, 8 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 746 cases, 10 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 743 cases, 20 deaths (21 new cases, 1 new death)

Jackson Parish – 611 cases, 22 deaths (8 new cases)

Winn Parish – 603 cases, 18 deaths (6 new deaths)

East Carroll Parish – 541 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 499 cases, 12 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Catahoula Parish – 426 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

La Salle Parish – 417 cases, 7 deaths (4 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 336 cases, 9 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Caldwell Parish – 298 cases, 3 death (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 158 cases, 2 death (1 case rescinded)

