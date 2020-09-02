Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 972 new cases, 20 new deaths, 6,514 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 972 new cases and 20 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 149,838 and the total number of deaths to 4,841 for the state. The LDH also reported 6,514 new presumed recoveries as of Monday, August 31.

As of Wednesday, September 2, the LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases. As listed on the LDH website, probable cases include individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a clinical specimen. Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test, who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.

In Northeast Louisiana, 127 new cases and 1 new death were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,527 cases and 129 deaths. Also on Wednesday, Richland Parish reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,527 cases, 129 deaths (18 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,093 cases, 31 deaths (5 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 930 cases, 40 deaths (18 new cases)

Union Parish – 845 cases, 39 deaths (16 new cases)

Madison Parish – 831 cases, 7 deaths (6 new cases)

Richland Parish – 703 cases, 10 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 615 cases, 17 deaths (13 new cases)

Winn Parish – 555 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 530 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 485 cases, 21 deaths (10 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 450 cases, 10 deaths (14 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 395 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 381 cases, 6 deaths (6 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 316 cases, 9 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 282 cases, 3 death (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 153 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

