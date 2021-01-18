Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 961 new cases, 50 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 961 new cases and 50 new deaths on Monday, January 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 369,951 and the total number of deaths to 8,253.

The number of probable cases rose by 18 to 42,897 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 953 to a total of 327,054. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 8 to a total of 469 while the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 42 to 7,784. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations, which continued to decrease for the second day on Monday, fell by 36 but the use of ventilators went up by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,894 with 239 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the LDH reported 41,679 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 32,343 received their first doses while 9,336 received their second and final dose. So far, 201,377 doses have been administered in total. 1,677 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 97 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported while 9 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,755 total confirmed cases and 313 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: