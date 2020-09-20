Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 928 new cases, 26 new deaths as total case count surpasses 161K on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 928 new cases and 26 new deaths on Sunday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 161,219 and the total number of deaths to 5,198 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 160 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,077 cases and 141 deaths. Ouachita Parish reported 2 new deaths while Franklin, Morehouse, and Concordia parish each reported 1 new death.

On Sunday, Richland Parish rescinded 2 cases.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: