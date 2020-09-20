Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 928 new cases, 26 new deaths as total case count surpasses 161K on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of cases.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 928 new cases and 26 new deaths on Sunday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 161,219 and the total number of deaths to 5,198 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 160 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,077 cases and 141 deaths. Ouachita Parish reported 2 new deaths while Franklin, Morehouse, and Concordia parish each reported 1 new death.
On Sunday, Richland Parish rescinded 2 cases.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,077 cases, 141 deaths (67 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 1,188 cases, 36 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,139 cases, 47 deaths (42 new cases)
- Union Parish – 942 cases, 42 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 862 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 744 cases, 10 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- Morehouse Parish – 747 cases, 20 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 628 cases, 22 deaths (17 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 608 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 541 cases, 4 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish – 499 cases, 13 deaths (1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 430 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 418 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 341 cases, 9 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 300 cases, 3 death (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 160 cases, 2 death (2 new cases)
