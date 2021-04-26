Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 910 new cases, 6 new deaths on April 26

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 910 new cases and 6 new deaths on Monday, April 26, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 456,432 and the total number of deaths to 10,342.

The number of probable cases rose by 202 to 68,436 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 689 to a total of 387,996. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 for a total of 906 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,436. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 11 and the use of ventilators did not change. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 319 with 47 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 48 new cases were reported while 9 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,505 total confirmed cases and 405 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: