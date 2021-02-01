Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 899 new cases, 53 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 899 new cases and 53 new deaths on Monday, February 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 401,591 and the total number of deaths to 8,912.

The number of probable cases rose by 39 to 50,968 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 926 to a total of 350,623. The number of probable deaths rose on Monday by 4 to a total of 572 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 49 to 8,340. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations continued to fall on Monday by 13 and the use of ventilators decreased by 12. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,403 with 187 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 28, 2021, the LDH reported 39,477 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 28,316 received their first doses while 11,161 received their second and final dose. So far, 397,371 doses have been administered in total. 1,918 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 71 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,608 total confirmed cases and 349 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: