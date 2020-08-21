Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 899 new cases, 50 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 899 new cases and 50 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 141,720 and the total number of deaths to 4,546 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 118 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,308 cases and 122 deaths.

The LDH also reported 8 new deaths in our area, 1 death in Ouachita Parish, 1 death in Union Parish, 5 deaths in Winn Parish, and 1 death in Jackson Parish.

The LDH also noted that 2 deaths were rescinded from Lincoln Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: