Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 899 new cases, 50 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 899 new cases and 50 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 141,720 and the total number of deaths to 4,546 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 118 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,308 cases and 122 deaths.
The LDH also reported 8 new deaths in our area, 1 death in Ouachita Parish, 1 death in Union Parish, 5 deaths in Winn Parish, and 1 death in Jackson Parish.
The LDH also noted that 2 deaths were rescinded from Lincoln Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,308 cases, 122 deaths (49 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,024 cases, 24 deaths (7 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 867 cases, 38 deaths (2 deaths were rescinded)
- Union Parish – 772 cases, 36 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish – 650 cases, 6 deaths (no changes)
- Richland Parish – 657 cases, 8 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 563 cases, 15 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 527 cases, 2 death (no changes)
- Winn Parish – 505 cases, 15 deaths (6 new cases, 5 new deaths)
- Jackson Parish – 409 cases, 20 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish – 393 cases, 9 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 363 cases, 4 deaths (7 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 338 cases, 5 deaths (9 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 317 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 263 cases, 3 death (14 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 124 cases, 1 deaths (3 new cases)
