Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 889 new cases and 26 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 889 new cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, October 2. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 167,401 and the total number of deaths to 5,355 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 167 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,364 cases and 148 deaths. On Friday, Ouachita Parish reported two new deaths. Franklin Parish reported one new death and Union Parish reported two new deaths. Catahoula also reported one new death.

East Carroll Parish, West Carroll Parish, and Caldwell Parish all rescinded one case each.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: