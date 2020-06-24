Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 882 new cases, 18 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 882 new cases and 18 new deaths on Wednesday, June 24, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 52,477 and the total number of deaths to 3,039.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 109 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,066 cases and 71 deaths, an increase of 44 cases and 2 deaths since Tuesday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 631 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is a decrease of 15 from Tuesday’s update. Of those who are hospitalized, 83 are on ventilators. This is a decrease of 6 since Tuesday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,066 cases, 71 deaths (44 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 447 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)

Union Parish – 395 cases, 23 deaths (4 new cases, 2 new deaths)

East Carroll Parish – 381 cases (24 new cases)

Madison Parish – 322 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 290 cases, 18 deaths (9 new cases)

Winn Parish – 230 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 216 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 202 cases, 16 deaths (8 new cases)

Richland Parish – 155 cases, 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 154 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 111 cases, 3 death (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 105 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 102 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 88 cases (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 24 cases (no change)

