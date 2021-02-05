Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 863 new cases and 32 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 863 new cases, and 32 new deaths on Friday, February 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 409,861 and the total number of deaths to 9,076.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,479 to 54,207 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,281 to a total of 354,788. The number of probable deaths rose on Friday by 6 to a total of 591 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 32 to 8,453. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 20 and the use of ventilators increased by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,275 with 167 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, February 4, 2021, the LDH reported 47,280 new vaccinations since Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 19,960 received their first doses while 27,320 received their second and final dose. So far, 534,985 doses have been administered in total. 1,956 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 62 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,768 total confirmed cases and 361 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: