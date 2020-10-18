Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1125 new cases, 23 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,125 new cases and 23 new deaths on Sunday, October 18. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 175,781 and the total number of deaths to 5,550 for the state.
This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.
In Northeast Louisiana, 141 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,775 cases and 158 deaths.
West Carroll Parish reported 1 new death.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,775 cases, 158 deaths (61 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,604 cases, 48 deaths (12 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,267 cases, 44 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,061 cases, 49 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 890 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 870 cases, 24 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 848 cases, 16 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 806 cases, 22 deaths (19 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 666 cases, 19 deaths (no changes)
- East Carroll Parish – 564 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish – 561 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 478 cases, 10 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 455 cases, 13 deaths (3 case new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 366 cases, 11 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 337 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (no changes)
