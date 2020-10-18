Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1125 new cases, 23 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,125 new cases and 23 new deaths on Sunday, October 18. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 175,781 and the total number of deaths to 5,550 for the state.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.

In Northeast Louisiana, 141 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,775 cases and 158 deaths.

West Carroll Parish reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: