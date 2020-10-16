Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 863 new cases, 20 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 863 new cases and 20 new deaths on Friday, October 16. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 174,638 and the total number of deaths to 5,527 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 80 new cases were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,714 cases and 158 deaths. On Friday, Madison Parish had 2 cases rescinded while Catahoula Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.
Ouachita Parish reported 5 new deaths while Morehouse, Concordia, and Catahoula Parish all reported one death each.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,714 cases, 158 deaths (23 new cases, 5 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,592 cases, 48 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,263 cases, 44 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,058 cases, 49 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 889 cases, 8 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- Morehouse Parish – 861 cases, 24 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 841 cases, 15 deaths (8 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 787 cases, 22 deaths (7 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 666 cases, 19 deaths (8 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 563 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 558 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish – 468 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 452 cases, 13 deaths (1 case rescinded, 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 361 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 334 cases, 3 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)
