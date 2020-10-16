Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 863 new cases, 20 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 863 new cases and 20 new deaths on Friday, October 16. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 174,638 and the total number of deaths to 5,527 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 80 new cases were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,714 cases and 158 deaths. On Friday, Madison Parish had 2 cases rescinded while Catahoula Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.

Ouachita Parish reported 5 new deaths while Morehouse, Concordia, and Catahoula Parish all reported one death each.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: