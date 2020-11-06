Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 855 new cases, 21 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 855 new cases and 21 new deaths on Friday, November 6, bringing the total number of cases to 186,695 and the total number of deaths to 5,787 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 111 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,297 total cases and 173 total deaths.
On Friday, Ouachita Parish reported 2 new deaths while Richland, Winn, LaSalle, and Tensas parishes each reported 1 new death. Also on Friday, Catahoula Parish had 1 case rescinded from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,297 cases, 173 deaths (45 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,745 cases, 52 deaths (no change)
- Franklin Parish – 1,393 cases, 50 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,156 cases, 53 deaths (12 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 947 cases, 20 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 916 cases, 29 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 907 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 903 cases, 24 deaths (10 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 715 cases, 21 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish – 637 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 597 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 539 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 465 cases, 15 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Caldwell Parish – 400 cases, 3 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 391 cases, 14 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 188 cases, 3 deaths (1 new death)
