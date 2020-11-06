Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 855 new cases, 21 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 855 new cases and 21 new deaths on Friday, November 6, bringing the total number of cases to 186,695 and the total number of deaths to 5,787 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 111 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,297 total cases and 173 total deaths.

On Friday, Ouachita Parish reported 2 new deaths while Richland, Winn, LaSalle, and Tensas parishes each reported 1 new death. Also on Friday, Catahoula Parish had 1 case rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: