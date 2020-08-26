Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 844 new cases, 32 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 844 new cases and 32 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 144,960 and the total number of deaths to 4,688 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 320 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,369 cases and 125 deaths. Several parishes reported new deaths across Northeast Louisiana.
2 new deaths were reported in Franklin Parish, 1 new death was reported in Madison Parish, and 1 new death was reported in West Carroll Parish.
Additionally, 1 case was rescinded from Tensas Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,369 cases, 125 deaths (14 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,061 cases, 28 deaths (2 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 884 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 806 cases, 39 deaths (10 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 780 cases, 7 deaths (109 new cases, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 662 cases, 9 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 582 cases, 15 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 535 cases, 15 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 532 cases, 2 death (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 431 cases, 20 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 421 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 382 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 358 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 310 cases, 9 deaths (1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 271 cases, 3 death (no change)
- Tensas Parish – 134 cases, 1 death (1 case rescinded)
