Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 844 new cases, 32 new deaths on Thursday, 127,918 presumed recovered

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 723 new cases and 28 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 145,637 and the total number of deaths to 4,711 for the state.

LDH reported that 127,918 are now considered presumed recovery cases.

In Northeast Louisiana, 99 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,400 cases and 127 deaths.

2 new deaths were reported in Ouachita Parish and 1 new death was reported in Morehouse Parish.

Additionally, 1 case was rescinded from East Carroll Parish and 4 cases were rescinded from La Salle Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: