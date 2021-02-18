Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 832 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 832 new cases and 15 new deaths on Thursday, February 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 421,846 and the total number of deaths to 9,406.

The number of probable cases rose by 317 to 57,311 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 511 to a total of 364,535. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 to a total of 653 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 13 to 8,753. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Thursday by 26 but the use of ventilators increased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 823 with 128 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 37 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,013 total confirmed cases and 374 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: