Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 823 new cases, 45 new deaths as total case number crosses over 300K

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 823 new cases and 45 new deaths on Monday, December 28, bringing the total number of cases to 300,539 and the total number of deaths to 7,336 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 84 to 25,758 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 823 to a total of 274,781. The number of probable deaths also rose on Monday by 1 to 356 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 44 for a total of 6,980. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose again on Monday by 47 while an additional 10 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,597 with 201 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. As of Thursday, December 24, 2020, the LDH reported 10,658 new vaccinations. So far, 32,766 doses have been administered in total. 879 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 66 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 12,482 total confirmed cases and 245 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: